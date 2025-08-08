Joe Flacco Highlights Key Focus To Improve Offense

Joe Flacco appears to have the early lead in the Cleveland Browns’ four-man quarterback competition as he works to separate himself from Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

With so much uncertainty all over the organization, it has been refreshing to have the 40-year-old Super Bowl champion back in town after spending last season with the Indianapolis Colts.

He recently revealed that cleaning up pre-snap penalties will be key as the offense looks to bounce back from scoring the fewest points in the NFL last season.

“That’s the biggest thing,” Flacco said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I think it’s been a point of emphasis for us this camp. It’s the pre-snap ones are the one that we can control. It’s all mental. And I think we did have some of those today. To come out here and get against another team where maybe you’re a little bit more revved up, I think that showed today. So, we need to refine it a little bit and this is probably a good environment for that because it allows you to realize, ‘Man, maybe I went a little overboard,’ and the next time you’re faced with that, to relax a little bit more and just go play your game.”

Cleveland had the worst offense in the NFL last season by a number of different metrics, so if things are going to get better, it starts with discipline.

Browns quarterbacks were sacked 66 times last year, and that’s a number they would love to cut in half.

In a joint practice with the Carolina Panthers, Flacco’s teammates likely were a bit excited to see the other side of the ball wearing different colors.

Flacco was sacked eight times in five games for the Browns in 2023, and his veteran presence should help iron out these issues. He is adept at making pre-snap reads and adjustments and can work with the offensive line to build cohesion and discipline.

It’s only the preseason, so these penalties aren’t worth stressing over yet, but it’s great to hear Flacco is on top of getting it ironed out before Week 1.

