Joe Flacco Jokes About Age Gap With Teammates

Father time is undefeated. But Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco is putting up a heck of a fight.

And he’s having some fun along the way.

Per this video from Cleveland.com’s Hayden Grove, Flacco laughed with reporters about the age gap between himself and some of his teammates.

Joe Flacco on the Browns locker room: “If I messed up in high school, I could be these kids’ dads.”#Browns pic.twitter.com/7P0onu6TRn — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) January 3, 2024

“If I messed up in high school, I mean I could be these kids’ dads”, Flacco joked.

Flacco was content just being a dad at home until the Browns scooped him up earlier this year.

From the couch back to the gridiron, Joe seems to be enjoying this career resurgence.

He’s taken what seemed like a broken season and brought it back to life by giving Cleveland a postseason appearance.

Plenty of respect is being gained in the process.

Sometimes in the workplace, an age gap leads to disconnect.

Not so much the case with Flacco and the Browns.

The young guys respect the storied career Flacco has had along with his accolades.

Flacco, despite being an elder statesman in the locker room, genuinely seems to have fun around some of the youth on the roster.

#Browns Greg Newsome II said Joe Flacco had instant respect in locker room and has “proved us right.” pic.twitter.com/YAuJ1yk1MF — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) January 3, 2024

That comradery will only continue as the season marches on.

There’s not a whole lot of playoff experience across the roster.

Flacco provides plenty of that and a plethora of knowledge to share with the rest of the roster.

#Browns Joe Flacco on advice he would give young guys going into the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/yN2S2AR6bd — Coop (@JJCoop25) January 3, 2024

Browns fans are hopeful Flacco has another postseason run in him before potentially returning to his other job: being a dad.