Joe Flacco Makes Big Prediction About Harold Fannin Jr.

The Cleveland Browns put forth an impressive performance on Saturday to wrap up the 2025 preseason with a 19-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams, and they’ll now have a week to reflect on a 3-0 preseason ahead of Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

One of the highlights of the game was Cleveland’s second offensive drive that saw the Browns go 44 yards in seven plays, capped off with a 15-yard touchdown from Joe Flacco to third-round rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi shared a quote from Flacco after the game, and he spoke quite highly of his new weapon.

“I think he’s going to be a hell of a player and an important piece for us and it’s good to see him breaking out of his shell a little bit and becoming a part of this team. You know, to get him a touch there was great.”

Fannin’s sticky hands and outstanding receiving ability have been turning heads at camp, and it’s clear why he was able to set NCAA records for a tight end at Bowling Green last season with 117 catches for 1,555 yards.

Since Cleveland didn’t make any notable upgrades to the wide receiver room in the offseason despite the fact that it needed them, Fannin is likely going to see a lot of snaps.

This was Fannin’s first taste of preseason action, and he looked like a focal point of the offense right away.

It was telling that he sat out the first two preseason games along with the starters, and that was a big indicator that he truly is going to have a huge role right out of the gate.

