Joe Flacco Makes Clear Statement On Browns Super Bowl Aspirations

The Cleveland Browns put together a team that could legitimately make a run at the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Then, injuries happened.

The team lost some key contributors on both sides of the field, and with them, their Super Bowl chances seemed to vanish up in the air.

Or did they?

The Browns were one of the first teams to clinch a postseason berth, and they’ve only lost one game at home all season.

With that in mind, Joe Flacco said on The Ken Carman Show that the team should really enjoy the fact that they’ve managed to become one of the 14 teams still in contention against all odds (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

#Browns QB Joe Flacco on @KenCarmanShow on 'why not' Super Bowl approach: "That's what it's all about. At this point, the fact that we've gotten ourselves in a position to be part of the 14 teams that are fighting for it, that's the first step and we should be excited about that" — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 4, 2024

The Browns have been the most resilient team in the National Football League by a landslide, and their confidence should be at an all-time high right now.

They’ve beaten bad teams, they’ve beaten Super Bowl contenders, they’ve dominated, they’ve won ugly games; you name it, they’ve done it.

Not playing at home in the playoffs will obviously make it tougher, but at this point, why not them?

They’ve managed to get the job done over and over against all sorts of rivals, and they do have a championship-caliber defense and a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who’s turning back the clock and slinging the football down the field.

At the end of the day, this Browns team doesn’t have anything to lose.

They’ve already surpassed all expectations, all things considered, and other teams should be afraid of them at this point, not the other way around.