Joe Flacco Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Impressive Run

The Cleveland Browns entered the season with a playoff-or-bust mindset, but they never thought they would have to go through this much.

If someone had told the fans that Joe Flacco, of all people, would be leading them to the playoffs by the end of the regular season, they’d probably thought they were joking.

Fast forward to today, and that’s just the way it is.

Flacco has balled out, and the fans have embraced him and welcomed him as one of their own. The atmosphere at Cleveland Brown Stadium has been otherworldly.

That’s why, in his latest appearance on 92.3 The Fan’s Ken Carman Show, Flacco wanted to thank Browns Nation for all the energy they’ve brought with them, urging them to keep it up because the team really feels it and appreciates it (via 92.3 The Fan on Twitter).

#Browns QB Joe Flacco on @KenCarmanShow on message to fans into playoffs: "Just keep the energy up. It's been unbelievable. I think Thursday night was one of the best atmospheres I've ever played in. Just keep it going. We really feel it and we appreciate it." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 4, 2024

The Dawg Pound got really loud in that playoff-clinching game vs. the New York Jets, and the fans have just fallen in love with this team, and it’s hard to judge them.

The 2023 Browns have been the true definition of resiliency and “next-man-up.”

There is no ego; there isn’t a desire to stand out; there’s just a never-ending will to get the job done at all costs, regardless of who’s on the field or who’s on the other side of the gridiron.

Flacco understands that, as he was also counted out by the critics, and that huge chip on his shoulder has been one of the main reasons why he’s been able to mesh so seamlessly with this group.