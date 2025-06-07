Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, June 7, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Flacco Reveals Why He Wears No. 15 With Browns

Joe Flacco Reveals Why He Wears No. 15 With Browns

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Joe Flacco Reveals Why He Wears No. 15 With Browns
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

Joe Flacco returned to the Cleveland Browns this offseason as the veteran presence in a quarterback room filled with younger talent.

The 40-year-old is wearing No. 15, the jersey that became synonymous with his remarkable 2023 campaign in Cleveland.

Throughout his career, Flacco has worn different numbers across multiple franchises. He started with No. 5 during his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and briefly with the New York Jets before switching to No. 19 later in his Jets tenure.

Flacco recently explained the story behind his number choice with the Browns.

“I think Anthony Walker was 5 when I got here last time. I think they just gave me 15.  I still react to 5 more than 15,” Flacco said.

His later affinity for No. 15 likely stems from that 2023 season with the Browns.

After Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury, Flacco stepped into the starting role and delivered one of the most compelling comeback stories in recent memory.

His leadership transformed Cleveland’s season as he guided the Browns to a 4-1 record down the stretch, securing a playoff berth that seemed impossible just weeks earlier.

The performance earned him NFL Comeback Player of the Year and proved he still possessed the arm talent and football intelligence to compete at the highest level.

Though Cleveland’s postseason run ended with a wild-card loss to the Houston Texans, Flacco’s impact extended far beyond wins and losses.

He provided stability and veteran savvy during a crucial stretch.

Now entering his 18th NFL season, Flacco represents a legitimate option for the Browns’ starting quarterback position.

NEXT:  Eric Metcalf Urges Browns To Start Veteran QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation