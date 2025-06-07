Joe Flacco Reveals Why He Wears No. 15 With Browns

Joe Flacco returned to the Cleveland Browns this offseason as the veteran presence in a quarterback room filled with younger talent.

The 40-year-old is wearing No. 15, the jersey that became synonymous with his remarkable 2023 campaign in Cleveland.

Throughout his career, Flacco has worn different numbers across multiple franchises. He started with No. 5 during his time with the Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and briefly with the New York Jets before switching to No. 19 later in his Jets tenure.

Flacco recently explained the story behind his number choice with the Browns.

“I think Anthony Walker was 5 when I got here last time. I think they just gave me 15. I still react to 5 more than 15,” Flacco said.

His later affinity for No. 15 likely stems from that 2023 season with the Browns.

After Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury, Flacco stepped into the starting role and delivered one of the most compelling comeback stories in recent memory.

His leadership transformed Cleveland’s season as he guided the Browns to a 4-1 record down the stretch, securing a playoff berth that seemed impossible just weeks earlier.

The performance earned him NFL Comeback Player of the Year and proved he still possessed the arm talent and football intelligence to compete at the highest level.

Though Cleveland’s postseason run ended with a wild-card loss to the Houston Texans, Flacco’s impact extended far beyond wins and losses.

He provided stability and veteran savvy during a crucial stretch.

Now entering his 18th NFL season, Flacco represents a legitimate option for the Browns’ starting quarterback position.

