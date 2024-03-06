Browns Nation

Joe Flacco’s Agent Reveals QB’s Preference This Offseason

By

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco
Joe Flacco (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Fans of almost every NFL team in need of a bridge or backup quarterback think Joe Flacco is their best bet.

His Comeback Player of the Year performance with the Cleveland Browns assures him of such consideration.

Flacco’s record as a player and as a positive sideline presence will earn him a roster spot somewhere.

But there is one team the former Super Bowl MVP prefers, as shared by the Chronicle-Telegram’s Scott Petrak.

Petrak wrote what agent Joe Linta told him about Flacco’s intentions for 2024.

Linta, Flacco’s agent, says Flacco’s first choice is to return to the Browns.

Flacco reportedly “loved” how he and the team were embraced during their playoff push.

Petrak reports that his Browns teammates would also be happy with Flacco’s return.

Even Deshaun Watson said he would be thrilled to see Flacco sign on for another season.

But that raises conjecture about the fans’ reaction if Flacco is available behind a struggling Watson.

Andrew Berry discounted that concern, citing the personalities of both players.

What might be a bigger consideration is Berry’s habit of signing backups with similar styles to the starter.

Even in his prime years, Flacco was not considered a scrambler or a rushing threat.

Signing Flacco might signal a big change in the Browns’ 2024 offense.

Flacco in the fold could signal Kevin Stefanski’s intention to cut Watson loose in a more aggressive attack.

Pat Opperman
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith.

