Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Joe Flacco’s Son Has One Bold Demand

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns enter this season as a team looking to prove the doubters wrong.

They will look to return to the playoffs after winning just three games last season.

Notably, they will do so with the same quarterback that led them to the postseason two years ago.

That’s why aspirations are quite high in the Flacco household right now.

When asked what his father needed to do this season, Joe Flacco’s son, Daniel, had a pretty candid response (via Aditi Kinkhabwala):

“Win another Super Bowl,” Daniel Flacco answered when asked what Joe would have to do to ‘not stink.’

Perhaps his son should cut him some slack, as Flacco has already hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy.

Even so, it’s nice to see that they’re holding him to a high standard.

Unfortunately, it will take a whole lot for this team to go the distance and win it all this season, but that will also be what all the fans hope.

Joe Flacco is reportedly leading the race to be QB1, and with Kenny Pickett suffering a hamstring injury a couple of days ago, it looks like the job is his to lose right now.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that he’s not going to be under a lot of pressure to deliver.

If anything, having so many potential replacements should only keep him motivated to be at his best and prove why he’s the right guy to lead this team back to the postseason.

Whether he’ll be able to live up to his son’s sky-high expectations and demands for the season remains to be seen.

