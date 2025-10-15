Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, October 15, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Haden Sends Special Message To Browns Fans

Joe Haden Sends Special Message To Browns Fans

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Joe Haden Sends Special Message To Browns Fans
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Bob Woodruff Foundation)

 

Decades ago, the Cleveland Browns were one of the driving forces in football.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case in modern history, especially since the team returned in 1999.

However, that’s what makes their fans unique and admirable.

Talking on the “Honor the Land” podcast, former Browns player Joe Haden shared his thoughts on the current state of the team, wishing for them to do well because the fan base deserves it.

Browns fans have been through a lot.

From the team moving to Baltimore to 41 different starting quarterbacks in the past 26 years, it hasn’t been an easy ride.

Yet, the team can always count on thousands upon thousands of faithful fans showing up at the stadium and rooting for them through thick and thin.

The Browns have a chance to become a competitive force for years to come.

They’ve put together a promising class of rookies who look like potential stars in the making.

They still need to figure out who’s going to be the franchise quarterback if neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders turns out to be the guy.

Also, like almost every other team, they need to improve the overall roster.

But as things stand now, it seems like things won’t drastically change as long as they keep the same people calling the shots in the front office.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Why Kevin Stefanski Could Keep His Job
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation