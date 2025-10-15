Joe Haden Sends Special Message To Browns Fans

Decades ago, the Cleveland Browns were one of the driving forces in football.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case in modern history, especially since the team returned in 1999.

However, that’s what makes their fans unique and admirable.

Talking on the “Honor the Land” podcast, former Browns player Joe Haden shared his thoughts on the current state of the team, wishing for them to do well because the fan base deserves it.

“I don’t want the city to be bad. It’s not y’all’s fault. Y’all deserve a winner. The Browns’ fans are the best because y’all never won and y’all are rocking so hard. Y’all deserve it, bro,” Haden said.

.@joehaden23 has a special message for all of Cleveland 🧡 pic.twitter.com/AvfR5Niw2A — Honor The Land (@honortheland) October 14, 2025

Browns fans have been through a lot.

From the team moving to Baltimore to 41 different starting quarterbacks in the past 26 years, it hasn’t been an easy ride.

Yet, the team can always count on thousands upon thousands of faithful fans showing up at the stadium and rooting for them through thick and thin.

The Browns have a chance to become a competitive force for years to come.

They’ve put together a promising class of rookies who look like potential stars in the making.

They still need to figure out who’s going to be the franchise quarterback if neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders turns out to be the guy.

Also, like almost every other team, they need to improve the overall roster.

But as things stand now, it seems like things won’t drastically change as long as they keep the same people calling the shots in the front office.

