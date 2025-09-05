Joe Thomas Drops Bold Guarantee Ahead Of Browns Game

The Cleveland Browns open their season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in what many are calling the “Battle of Joes.”

The matchup features Joe Burrow leading Cincinnati’s offense against veteran Joe Flacco.

The rivalry has extra intensity this year as both teams look to establish early momentum in the AFC North.

Cleveland enters hoping to bounce back from last season’s disappointment.

Hall of Famer Joe Thomas has made his feelings about the game crystal clear with a bold prediction that has energized Browns fans.

“Not only will I guarantee a Browns win, but I’m going to guarantee it’s going to be an absolute slaughter. The Browns are going to wipe them all over the field and send them back to Cincinnati with their tails between their legs,” Thomas said on 92.3 The Fan radio.

Thomas’s confidence stems from his belief that Cleveland can control the line of scrimmage against Cincinnati.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized this same approach throughout training camp as a key to success.

Flacco brings a 3-1 career record in season openers against the Bengals to Sunday’s contest.

The Browns will rely on experience with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku to move the ball against Cincinnati’s defense.

The Bengals counter with Burrow throwing to elite receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. This trio has consistently produced big plays and will test Cleveland’s secondary early and often.

Cincinnati enters as the betting favorite despite its tendency to start seasons slowly.

The Bengals have struggled in Week 1 under head coach Zac Taylor, creating an opportunity that Cleveland hopes to exploit.

Thomas’s guarantee has added another layer to an already compelling divisional matchup that could set the tone for the Browns’ season.

