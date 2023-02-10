Joe Thomas Joined An Exclusive Club Thursday Night

Last night, the NFL announced the 2023 inductees into the Hall of Fame.

Six players were inducted, including the Cleveland Browns‘ own Joe Thomas.

Thomas made his mark on the entire Browns organization and is now enshrined in NFL history as well.

1st Ballot. Never a doubt. Joe Thomas is headed to the Hall of Fame!!! pic.twitter.com/lQY1mZorDd — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 10, 2023

He played all eleven of his NFL seasons as a member of the Browns after being selected third overall by the organization in 2007.

Thomas is the 18th member of the Browns organization to be selected for the Hall of Fame.

In Browns history, there was just one season in that multiple players were inducted, which was in 1983, in which both Paul Warfield and Bobby Mitchell were selected.

Thomas will join the prior 17 Browns players in the Hall of Fame.

During his career, Thomas was selected to ten Pro Bowls and was selected as a first-team All-Pro on six different occasions.

Thomas has been highly regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in NFL history, which was highlighted during last night’s festivities.

He also holds the NFL record for most consecutive snaps taken, with 10,363.

Last night, Thomas was one of two first-ballot Hall of Famers, joining Darrelle Revis.

Revis is best known as “Revis Island,” and is one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history.

He and Thomas are well-deserving of this honor and are both well-respected within their organizations.

Who will be the next member of the Browns organization to be selected to the Hall of Fame?