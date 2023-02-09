Browns Nation

Stat Proves Why Joe Thomas Is A Hall Of Fame Lock

Joe Thomas #73 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines durning the game against the Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 10, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are lucky to have had offensive tackle Joe Thomas for the duration of his career.

No matter how bad their teams were over the past decade, one certainty was that Thomas would be on the field.

From 2007 to 2016, Thomas started in every single game.

He was the most durable Browns player, and he was elite at his job.

With the number of injuries we see in the NFL, this snap streak is quite impressive.

It will be surprising if anyone is ever able to break it.

Coming off the field for just one play would end the streak, but no matter what happened Thomas always found a way to stay in.

He did not suffer an injury until the final season of his career in 2017.

But, in every game he was active, he started.

Thomas was named to 10 Pro Bowl teams and named All-Pro six times.

Now Thomas is looking to add a gold jacket to cap off his incredible career.

On Thursday night the NFL will announce the inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thomas is one of 15 finalists that are looking to make the Hall.

But, what makes Thomas unique is that this is his first year on the ballot.

It is tough to make the Hall of Fame on your first try, but the Browns legend has the resume to do it.

Despite never playing in a playoff game in his career, Thomas was the one bright spot for the Browns.

He had to go through so many different quarterbacks it is almost impossible to count.

Thomas was a Brown for life, and he put together a career that may never be seen again.

That is why we should hear his name called as an inductee in the Pro Football Hall of Fame tonight.

