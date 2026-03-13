Analyst Reveals Browns’ Potential Plans At Left Tackle

The Cleveland Browns have done an admirable job of rebuilding their offensive line in the opening days of the NFL offseason. With one trade and three signings, they are well on their way to replacing the starters that they are losing from last year’s team.

Tytus Howard, who was acquired in a trade before free agency began, is likely to be Cleveland’s new right tackle. Then they gave free agent Zion Johnson a lucrative contract and re-signed Teven Jenkins to play guard. Finally, they filled the center position by signing Elgton Jenkins.

So, even though Dawand Jones is on track to return from another season-ending injury, the Browns may want to address left tackle to make the rebuild complete. Though top-rated free agent Rasheed Walker remains on the market, they will likely wait to fill that spot.

Analyst Daryl Ruiter recently revealed the Browns’ potential plan at left tackle, which is to use one of their two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I think the left tackle is coming in the draft. From a roster management standpoint, financial management standpoint, I think they would use the draft to fill that left tackle spot. All options are on the table (drafting him at 6 or trading down). The trick with trading down is I don’t know that they’re going to get a 2027 first-round pick out of that. I kind of get the feeling that they want to use one of their two first-round picks on an offensive lineman and then use that second one on a wide receiver,” Ruiter said.

"I think the LT is coming in the draft… All options are on the table. The trick with trading down is I don't know if they're going to get a 2027 1st round pick out of that." 📞@RuiterWrongFAN when asked if OT Rasheed Walker is still a possibility for the Browns in free agency pic.twitter.com/5qfGZrnskE — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 13, 2026

Since the very early stages of the pre-draft process, the Browns have been linked to two tackle prospects at No. 6 overall. Spencer Fano of Utah and Francis Mauigoa of Miami have been prominently mentioned in mock drafts, but many were conducted before this latest flurry of transactions.

Both Fano and Mauigoa may be better suited to play right tackle, so with Howard on board, Cleveland may look elsewhere. Instead of waiting until their later first-round pick, the Browns could trade down from No. 6 or trade up from No. 24 to maximize the value on a potential left tackle.

Two of those potential prospects would be Monroe Freeling of Georgia, Caleb Lomu of Utah, or Kaydn Proctor of Alabama. In the most recent mock draft by The Athletic, Freeling is at No. 13 overall, Lomu is at No. 16, and Proctor is at No. 29. That mock does have the Browns landing Mauigoa at No. 6.

With plenty of time left before they have to make a decision, the Browns are likely to explore every possible option heading into the draft.

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