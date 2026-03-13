Browns Make Another Defensive Line Addition

The Cleveland Browns continue adding depth to their defense this offseason.

On Friday, the Browns agreed to terms with veteran defensive tackle Kalia Davis, giving the team another option along the interior of the defensive line. Davis spent the past few seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and is coming off the most productive year of his NFL career.

The news was first reported by NFL insider Mike Garafolo, who shared the details of the deal.

“The #Browns have agreed to terms with DT Kalia Davis on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million,” Garafolo wrote. “After starting all 17 games for the #49ers last season, Davis heads to Cleveland on a deal negotiated by his agents at SPORTSTARSNYC.”

The #Browns have agreed to terms with DT Kalia Davis on a one-year deal worth up to $3 million. After starting all 17 games for the #49ers last season, Davis heads to Cleveland on a deal negotiated by his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC. pic.twitter.com/Q8g3suvn0J — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2026

Davis, 27, entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after playing collegiately at Central Florida. While injuries slowed the early part of his professional career, he eventually carved out a role along the 49ers’ defensive front.

Last season marked a major step forward for Davis.

He started all 17 games for San Francisco and played an important role in the team’s defensive line rotation. During that stretch, Davis recorded 28 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits while helping anchor the interior of the defense.

At 6’2 and roughly 310 pounds, Davis provides the kind of size and strength teams look for at defensive tackle.

Adding Davis gives the team another experienced option in the defensive line rotation.

For Davis, the move to Cleveland represents a new opportunity to continue building his career.

After becoming a full-time starter in San Francisco last season, he will now look to bring that experience to a Browns defense that is aiming to remain among the best units in the league.

With training camp still months away, Cleveland’s roster is continuing to take shape.

The addition of Davis is another sign that the Browns are working to strengthen their defensive front as they prepare for the upcoming season.

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Rumored Browns Free Agent Target Signs Deal With Panthers