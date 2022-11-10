1 Stat Has Jacoby Brissett Among The NFL Elite

Cleveland Browns fans are split on how they feel about Jacoby Brissett

While some feel he’s holding up while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension, others aren’t buying his abilities as starting QB.

However, there’s one statistic showing the current starting QB among the NFL elite.

With the Browns being 3-5, which statistic could Brissett be in among other elite NFL players?

Brissett Ranks In The Top-Ten With His QBR

According to ESPN’s QBR ranking model, Brissett ranks in the top ten at seventh place.

Updated QBR rankings:

1. Tua (80.2)

5. Lamar (64.3)

6. Hurts (63.1)

7. Brissett (61.5)

13. Fields (55.1)

13. Burrow (55.1)

16. Brady (51.4)

22. Jimmy G (47.4)

26. Pickett (36.7)

31. Mac (32.1) https://t.co/cFkv6jJ1hp — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 9, 2022

His 61.5 QBR puts him ahead of Joe Burrow and Tom Brady.

It also puts him well ahead of 2021 MVP QB Aaron Rodgers and his 36.3 rating.

However, a deeper dive into the other numbers that aren’t provided in the tweet shows how Brissett is a solid QB.

Brissett Ranks High In Other Important QB Stats

When examining Brissett’s PAA and EPA, you can still find him playing at a high level.

His PAA ranking, which is determined by points contributed and QBR in relation to average QBs, has him in seventh place.

However, his EPA, which is based on total expected points added with low leverage plays, has him ranked in 11th place.

While that EPA has him ranking a little lower, he’s still above Kirk Cousins and Rodgers.

These things show he’s better than what others give him credit for during this season.

But while he’s got some solid numbers, it’s his record and lack of success with deep passes that hurt him.

While he is in an elite group with some stats, other things have him hurting the Browns this season.