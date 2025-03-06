Joe Thomas Reacts To Joel Bitonio’s Return To Browns

While many NFL veterans might reconsider their future after a disappointing season, one cornerstone player has made a decision that will resonate throughout the Cleveland Browns’ locker room and fan base, bringing stability to a team facing transition.

Longtime guard Joel Bitonio has confirmed he’ll be returning for his 12th season, ending speculation about his potential retirement.

Bitonio had hinted at hanging up his cleats, particularly with the Browns possibly heading toward a rebuild, but he chose to remain with the only NFL team he’s ever known.

The announcement carries special significance as Bitonio now stands to accomplish something his mentor Joe Thomas didn’t do: play 12 seasons for Cleveland.

Thomas wasted no time celebrating the news, taking to social media for an enthusiastic endorsement:

“Now we go!!” Thomas wrote on X.

Thomas’ legendary career with the Browns ended after 11 seasons and 167 starts, a franchise record that has stood since his retirement after the 2017 season.

Bitonio, with 161 starts already under his belt, sits just six behind Thomas’ mark. If he starts seven games this season, he’ll surpass his mentor’s record.

Should he play the entire 17-game schedule, he’ll extend the record to 178 starts, further cementing his place in Browns history.

At 33 years old, the seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro has an impressive resume, but injuries have clouded his outlook.

Bitonio has been candid about his uncertainty regarding the 2025 season, acknowledging that ongoing issues with his knee, elbow and shoulder raise legitimate questions about his long-term health.

