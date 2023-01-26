Browns Nation

Joe Thomas Reveals He Could Have Left Cleveland

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have not had much success over the past two decades.

But, that was mostly due to a lack of stable quarterback play.

The Browns have had many good players in place and ended up wasting their careers without any playoff appearances.

One player that fits that mold is former offensive tackle Joe Thomas.

He spent 11 seasons in Cleveland, where he played 10,363 consecutive snaps, and made six All-Pro teams.

But, Thomas recently stated how he had a chance to leave Cleveland at the end of his career to join the Denver Broncos.

It would make sense that Peyton Manning would look to recruit an elite offensive tackle to come to play with him.

But, it is strange that Thomas did not take him up on the offer.

He had a career record of 48-128 while in Cleveland, and at some point, all of that losing had to weigh on him.

Going to Denver would have been a place where he would have won and been a part of an elite offense led by Manning.

To pass up on an opportunity like that is why Thomas is still loved in Cleveland.

He was the one constant on their roster over all those losing seasons.

Thomas will be first eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2023, and he should be elected on the first ballot.

Despite never winning, Thomas was the only offensive lineman in NFL history to be selected to 10 consecutive Pro Bowls.

He is one of the best players in Browns history and should be honored as such in Canton, Ohio.

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

