Joe Thomas Reveals How Browns Could Change Offense Next Offseason

Former Cleveland Browns tackle, Joe Thomas, is voicing serious concerns about the team’s direction in 2024.

With a disappointing 2-7 record, Thomas finds himself questioning whether the Browns are heading toward a complete rebuild or simply viewing this season’s struggles as a temporary setback that can be fixed with minor adjustments.

During a recent appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Thomas addressed the team’s offensive woes.

When Eisen pointed out how Browns fans have witnessed improved offensive performance under both Joe Flacco last year and Jameis Winston this season, he questioned why the team has appeared largely unwatchable with Deshaun Watson at quarterback.

Thomas offered a potential solution for the upcoming offseason.

“I think, potentially, what they’re going to do this offseason is say, ‘Deshaun, we know you’re comfortable in the shotgun but we’re just going to play under center’ because that’s what Stefanski knows, that’s what he’s best at.”

The former tackle expanded on this strategic shift, explaining how playing under center could revolutionize their rushing game.

The current shotgun formation, Thomas noted, limits their offensive options and gives opposing defenses more time to read and react to plays.

A switch to under-center formations could restore the Browns’ playoff contender status, but it would require Watson to adapt his playing style.

The situation is complicated by Watson’s contract situation.

His five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal keeps him in Cleveland through 2026, creating a significant financial commitment.

The Browns’ front office, led by Andrew Berry, has already restructured over $44 million of Watson’s salary into signing bonuses across the past two seasons to create some salary cap flexibility.

However, the pressure continues to mount. If Watson’s performance doesn’t improve significantly, the Browns face a challenging future with this substantial financial investment.

Thomas’s analysis suggests that fundamental changes to the offensive scheme might be necessary to salvage both Watson’s tenure and the team’s competitive aspirations.

