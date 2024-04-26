Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, April 26, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Thomas Reveals How Browns Should Approach OL Starters

Joe Thomas Reveals How Browns Should Approach OL Starters

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.
(Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire)

 

When Hall of Fame lineman Joe Thomas speaks, Cleveland fans are sure to listen.

The former No. 3 overall draft choice from the 2007 NFL Draft has an opinion about who the Browns should start at offensive tackle this season, a debate that will continue to make headlines throughout the preseason.

In a video clip shared by “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” on Twitter, Thomas told host Garrett Bush that second-year offensive tackle Dawand Jones should start this season over veteran tackle Jack Conklin.

“Honestly, I would put (Jones) in there as the starter until Jack can prove that he’s back and healthy and that he can replace him,” Thomas said.

Thomas explained that Conklin – who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 1 last year – would need to show he can come back 100 percent healthy and ready for the year before taking Jones out of the starting lineup.

Jones was a fourth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, and Thomas assessed that few people thought the Browns would get such a talented player at that selection.

If Conklin returns healthy and can replace Jones, that’s a luxury few teams have with three quality starting tackles available, Thomas said.

Thomas added that the team could look to rotate the starters or move those tackles around to other positions, especially if injuries would take another player out of the starting lineup.

The Browns should feel fortunate to have such a quandary, Thomas concluded, as most NFL teams do not have the depth at that position Cleveland currently enjoys.

NEXT:  Gregg Williams Makes A Surprising Claim About Browns' 2017 Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg Williams Makes A Surprising Claim About Browns' 2017 Draft

25 mins ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Assistant GM Details How Browns Approach Late-Round Draft Picks

38 mins ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Former Browns Draft Pick Set To Announce Multiple Picks

16 hours ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Reveals 2 Biggest Things He's Looking Forward To This Season

19 hours ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Has Strong Belief On What Position Browns Will Draft In Rd. 2

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Believes Browns Would Be Good Fit For LB Prospect

21 hours ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Analyst Believes There Could Be A Shocker In The Top-10 Of Draft

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns receiver Elijah Moore

Elijah Moore Reveals 'Next Man Up' Mentality For Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Reveals If The Team Will Trade Into The Draft's First Round

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Makes Bold Statement About Nick Chubb's Future

2 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Analyst Believes Browns Should Target A 'Playmaker'

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Insider Ties Drafting WR Prospect To New Coach

2 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Analyst Names 2 RB Prospects For Browns Fans To Know

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Gives Back With New Foundation

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Names Potential 'Surprise Pick' For Browns At No.54

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Analyst Can't Get Behind Team Drafting 1 Position

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Had Pre-Draft Visit With Dual-Threat CB Prospect

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Shuts Down Narrative Of Browns Targeting 1 Position In Draft

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Make Follow-Up Call To Rising DT Prospect

3 days ago

A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Browns LB Signs Deal With AFC Foe

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Josh Cribbs Reacts To Rival WR Hyping Up Atmosphere In Cleveland

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Browns Analyst Sees 'No Other Choice' Than To Draft 1 Position At No. 54

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) warms up before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

David Njoku Doesn't Hold Back His Thoughts About Travis Kelce

4 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Potential Browns OT Target Expected To Go Earlier Than Anticipated

4 days ago

Browns Nation