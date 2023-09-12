Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Thomas Shares His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

Joe Thomas Shares His Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers’ Injury

By

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns caught a bit of a break, thinking of their second-to-last game of the regular season — and potentially in the playoffs.

Unfortunately, Aaron Rodgers couldn’t even finish a single drive with the New York Jets, being carted off the field with a season-ending Achilles injury.

Notably, Green Bay Packers star David Bakhtiari went off on Twitter and called out the NFL for not caring enough about the players’ safety, urging them to get rid of artificial turf once and for all.

Browns legend Joe Thomas doubled down on Bakhtiari’s take, stating that Rodgers’ injury wouldn’t have happened on grass.

Players and the NFLPA have been trying to get the league to get rid of artificial turf for years now, but to no avail.

An undisclosed investigation by the league revealed — or stated — that there was no correlation between artificial turf and an uptick in major injuries, which is obviously hard to believe.

The AFC is more stacked with talent now than ever, so obviously, having Rodgers out of the picture is a positive thing for Kevin Stefanski’s team, especially considering the Browns will face the Jets at the most crucial point in the season.

Then again, it’s always unfortunate when the best players aren’t on the field because of injuries, especially if the league could’ve done something to prevent them.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

A detail of Gunner Olszewski #89 of the Pittsburgh Steelers helmet prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Steelers Will Face Browns Without 2 Important Players

2 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Notes 1 Major Factor In Browns' Win Over Bengals

20 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Announces Jack Conklin's Replacement

23 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first down against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson Outplayed His AFC North Counterparts

24 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Get Brutal Update On Jack Conklin’s Injury

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Sent A Big Message After Week 1 Win

1 day ago

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Impressive Browns' Defense Was In Win Over Bengals

2 days ago

Analyst Sends Fiery Message To Browns Ahead Of Bengals Game

2 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Share Inspiring Video Ahead Of Bengals Game

2 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elijah Moore Talks About The Importance Of Having A Fast Start

3 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Safety Says Team Will Play With “Chip On Their Shoulder”

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bengals At Browns Game Predictions For Week 1

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Tony Grossi Names 2 Key Browns Players Against Bengals

3 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Andrew Berry Explains Why Browns Pursued Veterans This Year

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Responds To Ja'Marr Chase's Comments On Browns

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Notes The Importance Of Beating The Bengals

4 days ago

Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball as Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to make the tackle during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tony Rizzo Has Big Response To Ja'Marr Chase's Comments

4 days ago

Ja'Marr Chase #1of the Cincinnati Bengals against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Nearly Called The Browns By A Different Name

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Coach Notes Myles Garrett's Potential Under Jim Schwartz

4 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a second half interception during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Talks Facing Joe Burrow In Season Opener

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns OC Says 1 Player Has 'Grown' In Team's System

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Discusses Browns' 'Urgency' In 2023

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns OC Raves About 1 Deshaun Watson Trait

5 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back and NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown attends Haute Living And Louis XIII Celebrate Jim Brown's 80th Birthday on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

Browns Will Honor Jim Brown With Special Gesture This Season

5 days ago

Steelers Will Face Browns Without 2 Important Players

No more pages to load