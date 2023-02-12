Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Joe Thomas Shares The Story Of His Hall Of Fame Welcome

Joe Thomas Shares The Story Of His Hall Of Fame Welcome

By

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas talks with the NFL Network prior to the game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

This season’s Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee class mostly consisted of defensive players, but it was also a coronation for former Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas.

He talked about the story of how he was notified that he had been voted to be inducted into Canton, Ohio, which involved a visit from another Hall of Fame left tackle, Walter Jones.

The Browns may not have had much success since their current iteration began play in 1999, but Thomas helped keep them at least somewhat competitive during that time.

He broke in as a rookie in 2007, and he immediately was elected to appear in the Pro Bowl while finishing second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year balloting.

With his help, Cleveland improved from 4-12 the previous year to a 10-6 record while coming very close to making the playoffs.

In his 11 pro seasons, Thomas made the Pro Bowl every season except for his final one, and he also made it onto the All-Pro first-team six times.

He is considered one of the best players to ever play his position, and to this day, he is one of the more popular former Browns players, not to mention one of the more popular ex-pro athletes in Northeast Ohio.

During his playing days, Thomas, who is 6-foot-6, weighed over 300 pounds, but in the last few years, he has undergone a bodily transformation.

He has lost at least 50 pounds, as he has taken up yoga and swim training while changing his diet to one that is healthier and more sustainable.

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

