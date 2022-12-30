Joe Woods Explains Why The Run Defense Has Been Poor

For those Cleveland Browns fans who believe defensive coordinator Joe Woods should be let go after the 2022 season, this is more ammunition for your argument.

Woods was recently asked about the ineffectiveness of the Browns’ defense against the run, and he offered this “explanation”.

What Woods Said

He did not offer a reason for the breakdown.

Woods said the obvious:

“We didn’t handle it well.”

He also talked about how the Browns have been beaten by explosive runs.

Here is another generic assessment from Woods that every fan watching this season can attest to.

“We just didn’t do a good job.”

#Browns DC Joe Woods gives his explanation as to why the run defense has been so bad, ranking near the bottom in the NFL, giving up over 134 yards a game. pic.twitter.com/2CrCZ5Fa9r — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 29, 2022

Browns D Cannot Adjust

Many have observed that one of the biggest problems with the Browns’ defense is that they are not able to make in-game adjustments to stop the momentum of the opposing team’s offense.

Myles has been very vocal about the lack of in-game adjustments by the defense under Joe Woods…guess he wasn't wrong. This staff can't get replaced in 4 games soon enough. Amateur hour in Berea again #Browns — CLE Picks (@ClePicks) December 15, 2022

It is perplexing why that is the case given the talent on the roster.

Hall of Famer Kurt Warner offered a sad but true assessment of the Browns’ defense after the team’s loss to New England back in October.

After watching @Patriots @Browns I’ve concluded @baileyzappe04 understands game, what he’s looking at & processing info… AND Browns D is a tough watch, good players but it seems like everything is always open & they make offense easy (have felt this way for yrs, but WHY?)! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 18, 2022

Warner said:

“After watching @Patriots @Browns,I’ve concluded @baileyzappe04 understands game, what he’s looking at & processing info… AND Browns D is a tough watch, good players but it seems like everything is always open & they make offense easy (have felt this way for yrs, but WHY?)!”

If Woods had the answers, presumably, things would have been fixed during the season, and the Browns would be in a much better position than 6-9.