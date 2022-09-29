Joe Woods Has A Clear Message About His Defense Sunday

Several key players on the Cleveland Browns’ defense might miss their Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The team’s recent injury report reveals that defensive tackle Taven Bryan is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney also has some ankle issues, while Isaiah Thomas is nursing a hand injury.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah did not practice last Wednesday due to a groin injury.

Cornerback Denzel Ward has issues on his back and ribs, while Ronnie Harrison has a hamstring injury.

Finally, Myles Garrett’s condition is still uncertain after figuring in a single-car accident after their practice last Monday.

The team released a statement saying that Garrett sustained a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, and minor lacerations.

Despite all those concerns, Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods isn’t concerned about who might skip the game because they have reliable reserves.

#Browns Joe Woods said he isn’t worried about being down a number of starters on defense. He said he views the reserves as ‘starters in waiting’. pic.twitter.com/hkyy13zi9T — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 29, 2022

Orange and Brown Report analyst Fred Greetham tweeted, “#Browns Joe Woods said he isn’t worried about being down a number of starters on defense. He said he views the reserves as ‘starters in waiting.'”

Woods With Next In Line Mentality

Woods also said in the short video, “Defensively, you don’t wanna give them too much where they can’t handle it. But at the same time, that’s why they are here. I don’t believe in backups. In the NFL, I just believe they are starters in waiting. Some of the guys are still developing and learning, but I trust those guys. I believe they are good players, those guys that don’t play. And we’re going to keep what we do defensively.”

The Browns are ranked 14th in total yards allowed at 323.7 per game.

They are ranked 18th in passing yards allowed per game (240) and seventh in rushing yards allowed (83.7 per game).

However, they are 23rd in points allowed, surrendering 24 per game.