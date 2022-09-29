Fans React To Myles Garrett’s Speeding Record

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s status for Week 4 is still uncertain following his single-car accident after the team’s practice last Monday.

The team released an update, saying that the three-time All-Pro suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, minor lacerations, bumps, and bruises.

It’s a bit of good news, though, that he did not suffer from any fracture and has also cleared concussion protocols.

Multiple news outfits reported that Garrett avoided an animal before going off-road, and his car flipped multiple times.

However, this accident brought to life his speeding record.

WKYC revealed court records showing that Garrett had been stopped multiple times for exceeding the speed limit before the accident happened.

Two of those incidents happened within a 24-hour period in September 2021, wherein he went at 120 and 105 miles per hour.

Garrett was fined a total of $554 for those two violations.

These instances of speeding change the narrative of his recent accident.

While it’s hard to rule out that he might have avoided something on the road, this fan believes he went beyond the limit.

Likewise, Garrett should be held more accountable for his actions, and he deserves the criticism he is getting.

The Details Do Not Match

Avoiding a foreign object at legal speed does not result in a vehicle flipping multiple times.

That’s why this fan cannot believe that Garrett is going only 65 miles per hour when the accident happened.

But while the truth about the incident is still under scrutiny, some fans deflected some criticism on Garrett by pointing out other people’s transgressions.

While the incident is still under investigation, this fan blurted out all the criticism about Garrett.

Given his history of overspeeding, Garrett going beyond the limit cannot be ruled out.