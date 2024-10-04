Clay Matthews Jr., Dick Schafrath Among 60 Seniors Being Considered For HOF

Since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have not had a load of talent that has been considered for the NFL’s Hall of Fame.

The previous iteration of the franchise, however, had talent across the board that has been considered or enshrined by the selection committee.

Two more deserving individuals could be up for that honor this year in the senior category.

Browns insider Tony Grossi shared on X that former linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. and offensive lineman Dick “The Mule” Schafrath are among the 60 finalists that the Hall of Fame committee is considering this year.

Clay Matthews & Dick Schafrath made the first cut to 60 in new voting process for HOF seniors category. Next vote reduces field to 25. Ultimately 3 will be forwarded to full HOF voting committee. https://t.co/3ps9Og3jQD — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 3, 2024

Matthews was an iron man for the Browns during the 1980s.

The four-time Pro Bowl athlete was the No. 12 overall selection in the 1978 NFL Draft, and he played with the team until 1993.

During his tenure, Cleveland made the playoffs seven times, including three trips to the AFC Conference Championship contest.

Over his 19-year NFL career, Matthews started 248 of the 278 games he played, recording 82.5 sacks and 1,595 tackles for the Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

He also was responsible for 16 interceptions and 27 forced fumbles over his elite career.

Schafrath was an Ohio product through and through.

After winning a national championship at Ohio State during the 1950s, the Browns selected him in the second round of the 1959 NFL Draft.

During his time with Cleveland, Schafrath was a seven-time Pro Bowler who helped the team win the 1964 NFL Championship.

Schafrath played until 1971, retiring as a member of the Browns after a 13-year NFL career.

The NFL Seniors Committee will reduce the current 60-man roster down to 25 players later this fall before forwarding three players on for consideration.

