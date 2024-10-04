Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 4, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Clay Matthews Jr., Dick Schafrath Among 60 Seniors Being Considered For HOF

Clay Matthews Jr., Dick Schafrath Among 60 Seniors Being Considered For HOF

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Clay Matthews #57, Left Linebacker for the Cleveland Browns looks over to the New York Jets offensive line during the American Football Conference East Division game against the New York Jets on 16th September 1990 at the Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States. The Jets won the game 24 - 21.
(Photo by Rick Stewart/Allsport/Getty Images)

 

Since the franchise’s rebirth in 1999, the Cleveland Browns have not had a load of talent that has been considered for the NFL’s Hall of Fame.

The previous iteration of the franchise, however, had talent across the board that has been considered or enshrined by the selection committee.

Two more deserving individuals could be up for that honor this year in the senior category.

Browns insider Tony Grossi shared on X that former linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. and offensive lineman Dick “The Mule” Schafrath are among the 60 finalists that the Hall of Fame committee is considering this year.

Matthews was an iron man for the Browns during the 1980s.

The four-time Pro Bowl athlete was the No. 12 overall selection in the 1978 NFL Draft, and he played with the team until 1993.

During his tenure, Cleveland made the playoffs seven times, including three trips to the AFC Conference Championship contest.

Over his 19-year NFL career, Matthews started 248 of the 278 games he played, recording 82.5 sacks and 1,595 tackles for the Browns and Atlanta Falcons.

He also was responsible for 16 interceptions and 27 forced fumbles over his elite career.

Schafrath was an Ohio product through and through.

After winning a national championship at Ohio State during the 1950s, the Browns selected him in the second round of the 1959 NFL Draft.

During his time with Cleveland, Schafrath was a seven-time Pro Bowler who helped the team win the 1964 NFL Championship.

Schafrath played until 1971, retiring as a member of the Browns after a 13-year NFL career.

The NFL Seniors Committee will reduce the current 60-man roster down to 25 players later this fall before forwarding three players on for consideration.

NEXT:  Ken Dorsey Shares His Thoughts On Amari Cooper
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reggie Langhorne Believes The Entire Team Is To Blame For Browns' Failures

19 mins ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Duce Staley Reveals What Makes Nick Chubb Special

56 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Grant Delpit #9 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Grant Delpit Reveals Challenges Of Facing Jayden Daniels

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Believes Browns Must Take 'Action' Against Commanders

4 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns catches a pass during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Shares His Thoughts On Amari Cooper

5 hours ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 10: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets in the first half of the preseason game against at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jim Schwartz Reveals Keys To Defending Jayden Daniels

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes Browns Are Reverting To Old Habits

6 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Offense Stands Alone With Unfortunate Stat

16 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas

Nick Chubb Has A Special Message For Browns Fans

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Josh Cribbs Says He's Disappointed In Dawand Jones' Performance

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Makes Honest Admission About Trade Rumors

20 hours ago

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a defensive play against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Leroy Hoard Believes Defense Being Asked To Be 'Way Too Perfect'

20 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns See 2 OL Return To Practice Thursday

20 hours ago

BEREA, OH - MAY 25: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill with Nick Chubb #24 during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Nick Chubb Reveals His Return To Practice 'Felt Like A Dream'

23 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Sends Strong Message To Defensive Players

23 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Reveals His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson This Season

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Getting David Njoku Back

24 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Kevin Stefanski head coach of the Cleveland Browns looks at his play sheet in the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals His Grade For Coaching Staff So Far This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Defender Announces He Will Miss Rest Of Season

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Insider Notes Troubling Trend With Penalties

1 day ago

browns helmets CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 13: A Cleveland Browns equipment manager carries Browns helmets from the field following the National Football League game between the Seattle Seahawks and Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Sign Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Bubba Ventrone Reveals Kevin Stefanski's 2-Word Message To Team

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Reveals When Nick Chubb Could Play First Game

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kevin Stefanski Makes His Thoughts Clear About Possible Play-Caller Change

1 day ago

Browns Nation