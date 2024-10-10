Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, October 10, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Joel Bitonio Doesn’t Believe It’s Time To Panic About Browns

Joel Bitonio Doesn’t Believe It’s Time To Panic About Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a healthy sense of optimism before the 2024 season began.

Despite not having its two starting offensive tackles as well as running back Nick Chubb to begin the year, the organization, and several media members, believed the team would be playoff contenders.

After five weeks of the season, the Browns are anything but.

A 1-4 record, and losses to teams that they should have beaten, have baffled fans and foes alike.

The Browns inexplicably lost to the sketchy New York Giants in Week 3, then lost again a week later to a Las Vegas team with a glorified second-string quarterback under center.

Last Sunday Cleveland lost its third in a row to a blazing-hot Washington Commanders team, and mercifully, will end its tour of the NFC East with a game at Philadelphia this weekend.

Without a doubt, if the Browns want to salvage any hope for 2024, they need to defeat an Eagles team with its own issues, says guard Joel Bitonio.

“We have to find a way to win a game,” Bitonio said on Thursday, per Camryn Justice on X. “There’s definitely urgency, I wouldn’t say panic, but urgency.”

Browns fans may slightly disagree with Bitonio.

There is definitely urgency in winning Sunday’s game, but there is already panic among the faithful about what another loss would mean to the franchise.

Should Cleveland lose to Philly, they will have been swept by the entire NFC East already this year.

Then, in the next three weeks, the team faces fellow AFC North foes Cincinnati and Baltimore before meeting the Los Angeles Chargers.

All three contests are at home, but that doesn’t mean much as two of the Browns’ losses have taken place at Huntington Bank Field.

NEXT:  Ken Dorsey Gets Honest About Deshaun Watson's Struggles
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns avoids a tackle by Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest About Deshaun Watson's Struggles

28 mins ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Announce 4 Roster Moves

4 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Suggests Deshaun Watson Is 'Leaving Throws On The Field'

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Lead NFL With 20 Players Listed On Injury Report

5 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Shares Wild Stat To Show Browns' 'Historically Bad Start' To Season

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Believes Vikings Could Be Interested In 1 Browns Player

6 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 28: Footballs lay on the field during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Worked Out 4 Players On Wednesday

17 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Former Player Makes A Strong Statement About Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

19 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Hanford Dixon Has High Praise For Browns Defender

19 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Kurt Warner attends DIRECTV Presents Maxim Electric Nights on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Kurt Warner Reveals What Change The Browns Should Make

20 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Deshaun Watson Breaks Silence On Calls For Him To Be Benched

22 hours ago

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 29: Charley Hughlett of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the NFL International Series match between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at Twickenham Stadium on October 29, 2017 in London, England.

Browns Announce Roster Move With Charley Hughlett

24 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Gets Honest About Martin Emerson's Early Season Struggles

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Has Made A Decision About Play-Calling Duties

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Browns Sign Safety To Practice Squad

1 day ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

7 Browns Players Not Expected To Practice On Wednesday

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Radio Host Reveals His Grade For Kevin Stefanski This Season

1 day ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 29: Football coach, Jennifer Welter (L) and SiriusXM Host Brady Quinn speak onstage during day one with SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Brady Quinn Calls Out Browns Organization

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns (C) in a huddle with teammates during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Eagles Insider Names Strengths, Weaknesses Of Browns

1 day ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Quarterback Jameis Winston #5 of the Cleveland Browns drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL preseason game at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Jameis Winston Has A Message For His Teammates

1 day ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas Sends Clear Message To Jets, Browns Ownership

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns and Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders shake hands after the game at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement In Comparing Jayden Daniels To Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kevin Stefanski, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, speaks to back judge Steve Patrick #17 during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Gives Kevin Stefanski An Interesting Grade For 2024

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Nick Wright Names The 'Only Escape' For Browns With Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Browns Nation