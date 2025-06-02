Browns Nation

Monday, June 2, 2025
Joel Bitonio Gushes About New Browns Coach

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns needed to do something about their offensive line.

While injuries clearly took a big toll on them last season, it became painfully evident that Andy Dickerson wasn’t the right guy to replace Bill Callahan.

Not that he wasn’t a good coach, but he may not have been what this team and this unit needed at the time.

That’s why they hired former Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren, who has a scheme similar to Callahan’s.

Fast forward to today, and it seems like veteran OG Joel Bitonio is more than happy with his new boss.

Talking to the media, he had a hilarious compliment for Bloomgren:

“You can feel his presence. The O-line coach kinda needs to be a d***. He’s been great,” he said.

Bringing in a former head coach gives the team a big edge in that regard.

He’s used to being in that kind of position and knows how to bring the best out of the group he’s coaching, even though his main experience came at the collegiate level.

The Browns went from having one of the best offensive lines in the game to one of the worst, and it happened almost overnight.

Injuries and a new scheme may have contributed most to that, and as such, there are high expectations for a bounce-back year this season.

Hopefully, Dawand Jones will be able to stay on the field and show that he can be the team’s starting left tackle for the future, as whoever wins the starting quarterback job will need someone to keep him out of harm’s way.

Browns Nation