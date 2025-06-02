Joel Bitonio Hints At Big Change In Browns’ Offense This Season

The Cleveland Browns will have a ‘new’ offense in 2025.

Tommy Rees took over from Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator, but he might not have as much power as is usually associated with that position.

Kevin Stefanski will be in charge of offensive playcalling again, and he’s reportedly set to have his hands all over offensive scheming and game planning as well.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to hear Joel Bitonio talking about the similarities between this offense and the ones from 2020 and 2021.

Addressing the media, Bitonio claimed that this offense will return to what Coach Stefanski is known for: focusing on the run and power schemes.

“If you ask me, it feels like a 2020-2021 install of the outside zone, good power schemes mixed in, which is a strength with our O-line,” Bitonio said.

Run it like it’s 2020. If you had any doubt what the “new” Stefanski-Rees offense would look like. pic.twitter.com/qI2MSZEOOl — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) June 2, 2025

This was always the expectation.

Some were disappointed to see that the Browns promoted Rees, an up-and-coming but somewhat unknown assistant, instead of hiring a proven and well-known coach to serve as their offensive coordinator.

Nevertheless, Stefanski knows he might be on the hot seat to enter this season, and he’s not going to take any chances by allowing anybody else to run his offense.

He’s always been heavily involved with that unit and has been in charge of calling plays for most of his tenure in Northeast Ohio, so that’s clearly how he feels comfortable.

The Browns won 11 games and even won a playoff game in 2020 running this offense, so even though there are plenty of questions regarding the quarterback position, going back to what worked in the past might lead this team back to the postseason.

