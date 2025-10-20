Joel Bitonio Made Franchise History Against Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns will have a lot of work to do in the offseason.

They need to revamp their offensive line, and they might have to find five new starters.

However, as tough as it will be to get a new left tackle, replacing guard Joel Bitonio will be even more difficult.

After the Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins, the veteran has made 168 career starts, the most for any Browns player since the team returned in 1999.

Mr. Consistency writes his name in the history books pic.twitter.com/PzbYOHLYWu — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 19, 2025

Bitonio is as consistent as they get, and not only is he always available, but he’s also great at his job.

The interior of the Browns’ offensive line has been solid this season, all things considered.

Bitonio, Ethan Pocic and Wyatt Teller have done well at creating running lanes for rookie running back Quinshon Judkins.

That’s why finding someone to carry on after Bitonio leaves will be so crucial for the organization.

The 34-year-old mulled retirement after last season, but he chose to come back for his 12th campaign.

That may not be the case again, especially if the Browns continue to struggle as they have the past two seasons.

There’s no easy way to replace one of the greatest players in franchise history.

The Browns will have to spend draft capital or money to make sure that the offense can operate with proper protection.

Hopefully, Bitonio will come back for another year to help Judkins, quarterback Dillon Gabriel, and other young players reach their full potential.

