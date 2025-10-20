Terry Bradshaw Makes Bold Prediction About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns just got their second win of the season.

They didn’t need much from rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, but, once again, he played mistake-free football.

The early returns haven’t necessarily been encouraging for the fans, but NFL legend Terry Bradshaw doesn’t seem to feel the same way.

During the broadcast, the legendary quarterback actually gave Gabriel his stamp of approval:

“Dillon Gabriel, a young, left-handed rookie. I like him a lot, I think he’s gonna be a star in the league,” Bradshaw said.

"Dillon Gabriel…I like him a lot, I think he's gonna be a star in the league." – Terry Bradshaw pic.twitter.com/2k18Bqr9Mj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 20, 2025

Of course, that says a lot, coming from one of the most successful signal-callers to ever live.

It’s always important to preach patience with young quarterbacks.

Gabriel has plenty of experience, and he played much more football in college than the average rookie.

Even so, he’s clearly still a work in progress.

Kevin Stefanski doesn’t seem too eager to put a lot on his plate, and he’s taking baby steps with his first-year quarterback.

Granted, context matters, and he hasn’t been given the easiest situation.

He made his first start overseas against Brian Flores’ defense, and he then had to play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now, when he finally got to play at home and against a bad Miami Dolphins team, the weather was a factor.

Still, the clock is ticking, and the Browns need to determine whether Gabriel can be their guy or not.

For that to happen, Coach Stefanski will have to take the training wheels off.

The Browns now need to let him grow through his mistakes by opening up the playbook for him.

