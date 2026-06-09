Joel Bitonio Opens Up About Being Loyal To The Browns

Joel Bitonio may have had an opportunity to continue his NFL career somewhere else after playing 12 seasons for the Cleveland Browns. The veteran offensive lineman could have narrowed his options down to a willing playoff contender and taken one last run at an elusive championship.

But in the end, after 178 regular-season games that resulted in just two postseason appearances, Bitonio just couldn’t bring himself to chase that dream anywhere other than Cleveland. At 34 years old, he decided to retire from the NFL instead, doing so as a very rare one-franchise icon.

After making his announcement on Tuesday, Bitonio opened up about being loyal to the Browns, saying his ultimate goal was to win the Super Bowl in Cleveland.

“I got picked in the second round. Early in my career, they trusted me even though I was injury-prone. Mr. Haslam said there was a question. I wanted always to prove him right. By the time we got things rolling, made the playoffs, and we’re having these runs, I was in year 7, 8, 9 of my career. By that point, I was ready to see it through. The ultimate goal was to win a Super Bowl. That was my goal here. For me, I couldn’t ever just picture myself in a different uniform,” Bitonio said.

Joel Bitonio on why he remained loyal to Browns. pic.twitter.com/MoMdPz9HJS — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) June 9, 2026

As the No. 35 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bitonio started every game he ever played for the Browns. That included 16 starts as a rookie, before ankle and foot injuries limited him to 15 games over the next two seasons.

From there, Bitonio missed just two games over the rest of his career, a very impressive streak for an interior offensive lineman. In 2025, in what became his final season, he managed to start all 17 games and played every offensive snap despite dealing with a troublesome back.

Bitonio was a seven-time Pro Bowler and was named first-team All-Pro twice, with three other second-team selections. It is a list of accomplishments that should make him a legitimate candidate for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as owner Jimmy Haslam believes.

It may have been easier for him to be so honored had the Browns been a better team over the course of his career. Bitonio appeared in just two postseason games, unfortunately missing the first opportunity of his career when he tested positive for COVID-19 before Cleveland’s AFC Wild Card victory against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers following the 2020 season.

Now, planning to remain in the Cleveland area at least for now, Bitonio will certainly be rooting for the Browns to achieve the ultimate success he was always striving for while wearing their uniform.

NEXT:

Jimmy Haslam Speaks Out About Joel Bitonio's Retirement