Joel Bitonio Reveals What He’s Seeing From Dawand Jones

The Cleveland Browns have high hopes for Dawand Jones.

This will be a crucial season for the third-year pro, as he’s shown flashes of great play but has failed to stay on the field.

On paper, the Browns will roll with him as their starting left tackle this season.

When asked about that, veteran guard Joel Bitonio gave him his stamp of approval:

“[Dawand Jones was] pretty much here all offseason. Rehabbing, I think he’s focused, and I think he knows [he’s] going to play left tackle this year, so just work at it, focus at it. He’s ready to take a step. He’s getting closer to his contract year, and he wants to put a healthy season together. If he stays healthy and does the things that he can do, it’ll be good for him,” Bitonio said.

Joel Bitonio on Dawand Jones playing LT: 'He's ready to take the step."pic.twitter.com/g4pvL0TZ4b — BrownsNation.com (@BrownsNationcom) June 2, 2025

Jones has the talent and the physical tools to be a lockdown pass protector.

He excelled in limited snaps last season before he sustained his second season-ending injury in as many campaigns in the league.

He’s reportedly shed some weight, and that could and should also help him stay on the field this season.

Then again, if things don’t work out and he fails to stay healthy again this season, the Browns will have to strongly consider pursuing someone else in the 2026 NFL Draft.

They will have two first-round picks in that draft, and while they might be right back in the market for a franchise-caliber quarterback, finding someone to protect his blind side might also be a big priority for this organization.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case, and new offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren will be able to count on Jones and bring out the best in him.

He should have a huge chip on his shoulder entering this season, and he will be crucial to this team’s success regardless of who gets the nod and wins the starting quarterback competition.

