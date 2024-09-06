Joel Bitonio Sends Clear Message About OL Situation

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best offensive lines in the business when everyone is healthy, but injuries last season decimated the team’s starting tackle positions.

Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin, and Dawand Jones were all three lost during the regular season in 2023 due to knee injuries that these athletes rehabbed over the past year.

While Dawand Jones has been practicing since training camp began, neither Conklin nor Wills returned to practice until after the training camp wrapped up.

Conklin appears ready for action while Wills – the team’s starting left tackle since being drafted in 2020 – could likely sit out this contest.

There’s also James Hudson III, a versatile offensive lineman who suffered a minor injury during the preseason that kept him from practicing for an extended period, too.

Although most analysts are fretting over who could potentially start and play at the left tackle position, Browns Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio is not one of them.

Analyst Fred Greethami shared a video of Bitonio discussing the offensive line situation on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – as the veteran delivered a clear message about the players vying to fill the left tackle void.

“I have faith in all of them,” Bitonio said of the tackles, adding, “All of them have played a lot of football.”

#Browns Joel Bitonio on the left tackle situation pic.twitter.com/ktlJcyCVCM — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 5, 2024

The immediate test for these tackles will be facing off against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with edge rusher Micah Parsons looking to attack the team’s vulnerabilities.

Bitonio said that the Browns are “game-planning” for how to slow down or stop Parsons’ push into the backfield.

The veteran guard also said having a player to line up against in practice like Myles Garrett is a luxury most teams do not have, helping these tackles prepare for their test against the Cowboys this weekend.

NEXT:

Bubba Ventrone Reveals Elijah Moore's Special Teams Role