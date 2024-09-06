Bubba Ventrone Reveals Elijah Moore’s Special Teams Role

While most of the special teams’ focus this offseason has been on kickoff returns, Browns special teams coach Bubba Ventrone has dually focused on building a strong punt return game plan, too.

Ventrone has traditionally used players who were called up on game days from the practice squad to return kicks, and the Browns have wide receiver James Proche II on their reserve unit for this purpose.

This season, Ventrone may again look to another wide receiver to handle some of the punt return duties.

Analyst Chris Easterling shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that while wide receiver Elijah Moore is listed as the team’s primary punt return specialist, the Browns are keeping their options open in that regard.

“The roster is fluid,” Ventrone said, adding, “There’s a chance he (Elijah Moore) or others could handle it throughout the season.”

#Browns S/T coordinator Bubba Ventrone on punt return: We have options. … The roster is fluid. There's a chance he (Elijah Moore) or others could handle it throughout the season. — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) September 5, 2024

Moore has returned kicks before for Cleveland as he returned two punts last season, netting 23 yards on his two returns.

The 5-foot-10 receiver also returned kicks while in college at Ole Miss, averaging 4.9 yards per punt return in 27 tries during his career with the Rebels.

Ventrone later confirmed that the team would again look at their practice squad for additional options this season, a statement that analyst Scott Petrak surmised in an X post.

#Browns ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone on who will return kicks/punts: We have options. We have active roster options, practice squad options.

Said Elijah Moore is one of those. He's listed on depth chart as punt returner. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 5, 2024

The Browns are among the league’s best in the special teams department as Ventrone is credited with being among the brightest coaches.

Cleveland kicks off their season this Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, hosting the NFC East team with kickoff slated at 4:25 p.m.

NEXT:

Jim Schwartz Believes Cowboys' OL Rookies Will See 'Tough Matchups'