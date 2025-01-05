Browns Nation

Sunday, January 5, 2025
Joel Bitonio Shares His Thoughts On Browns’ Coaching Changes

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Joel Bitonio Shares His Thoughts On Browns’ Coaching Changes
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

After wrapping up the 2024 NFL regular season with a 3-14 record, the Cleveland Browns are expected to make several changes during this offseason.

Cleveland has already made two moves less than 24 hours after their final game, terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

The Browns struggled throughout the season on offense, finishing the 2024 campaign with an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game while experiencing a multitude of injuries to their offensive line.

Those changes are just a part of the business, according to Browns veteran guard Joel Bitonio.

The offensive lineman called both Dorsey and Dickerson “great people” while discussing his thoughts about the staff moves Cleveland made on Sunday.

“You go 3-14, and the offense underperforms at that level, you look at things and people get fired in those situations. The NFL is a tough business. Both of those guys worked hard. They did their best, and we just did not perform well enough on offense to not have to make some changes,” Bitonio said.

Bitonio noted that his relationship with Dickerson went back more than a decade as he was one of the first coaches to work out the guard before the 2014 NFL Draft.

That cordial relationship did not help Bitonio reach the Pro Bowl this season, snapping his six-year streak of being named to the roster.

Now, speculation around the offensive guard is pointing toward his pending retirement decision.

Bitonio told reporters last month that he would wait until the 2024 regular season concluded before making any decisions about retirement.

Browns Nation