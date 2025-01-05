Browns Nation

Sunday, January 5, 2025
Analyst Believes Browns Made ‘The Right Move’ With Coaching Changes

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2024 season with optimism about making a second consecutive postseason appearance.

Those playoff dreams quickly turned into a nightmare as Cleveland finished with a 3-14 record.

Changes to the Browns’ coaching staff were expected following the poor performance, and Cleveland has already made multiple moves one day after their season-ending 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Cleveland terminated offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson on Sunday, less than 24 hours after the team wrapped up its 2024 campaign.

Those are welcomed changes, according to analyst Chris Oldach.

“I know we’re not even a day removed from the game, but it doesn’t matter. Changes had to come. This is the first one. I think it’s the right move. I think Ken Dorsey’s offense was terrible,” Oldach said.

Oldach noted that those moves were necessary to “fix the offense in 2025” as Dorsey was unable to help Cleveland achieve offensive success.

The Browns finished the year with a 15.2 points per game average, the worst in the NFL.

Cleveland’s offense averaged just over 300 total yards per game, and the Browns failed to reach that mark in 11 of the team’s 17 contests this season.

The Browns are expected to return to head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive roots by prioritizing a strong running game that is complemented by his quarterback’s passing abilities.

After three seasons as the unquestioned starter, the Browns are also expected to have competition for quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2025 after his 1-6 record in seven outings during the 2024 campaign.

Browns Nation