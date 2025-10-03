Cam Newton Raises Eyebrows With QB Comment About Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ handling of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders has sparked criticism from former NFL MVP Cam Newton.

Sanders remains third on the depth chart behind Week 5 starter Dillon Gabriel and backup Joe Flacco, who was recently benched.

The rookie’s limited opportunities have raised questions about Cleveland’s developmental approach with their young quarterback.

When reporters asked Sanders about the team’s quarterback changes on Wednesday, the former Colorado quarterback declined to answer verbally.

Instead, he responded with pantomimed gestures that drew varied reactions across the league.

His actions followed earlier criticism from NFL analyst Rex Ryan, who questioned Sanders for being too outspoken about his situation.

Newton addressed the controversy during a recent edition of his “4th&1” podcast, offering a pointed assessment of Cleveland’s treatment of their rookie signal-caller.

“I don’t think [the Browns] want Shedeur to be successful in Cleveland,” Newton said.

Newton pointed to Sanders’ inconsistent preseason as evidence of Cleveland’s flawed evaluation process.

The 23-year-old threw two touchdowns in an exhibition win over the Carolina Panthers, showing flashes of his potential.

However, he missed the Browns’ second preseason game due to injury and struggled in the finale against the Los Angeles Rams.

Newton argued that Sanders performs when given legitimate weapons and quality supporting casts but faces unfair judgment under less favorable conditions.

He emphasized that proper evaluation requires placing Sanders with first-team or second-team units rather than lesser backups.

Beyond football concerns, Newton suggested Cleveland may be keeping Sanders for the attention and business value he generates.

He believes Sanders’ talent is evident, but few teams want to manage the media attention he naturally attracts.

