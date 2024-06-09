Joey Gargano Chooses Side In Cleveland Browns Stadium Debate

Cleveland native and WWE star Joey Gargano is no stranger to the cold.

Despite his experience dealing with northeast Ohio winters, the well-traveled performer has a preference for the Browns’ management group as he waded into the current debate surrounding Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Analyst Spencer German shared the video clip on Twitter as Gargano spoke before David Njoku’s celebrity softball event, and Gargano made a clear choice for his preference of building a new stadium or renovating the existing one.

“I am team dome,” Gargano said.

The debate surrounding the stadium exists as an alternative to renovating Cleveland Browns Stadium came into focus earlier this year – building a new domed stadium in nearby Brook Park.

Gargano made his choice clear by telling the story of his family attending a December game in 2022.

The WWE star called it “the coldest game ever” as he, his wife, their then one-year-old son, and extended family members left the comfort of box seats for lower-level seating that was exposed to the severe cold.

The Gargano family outing included his 80-year-old father who also joined the WWE performer in the lower-level stadium seats.

The 36-year-old wrestler was one of several stars who participated in Njoku’s charity event as it benefited several charities in the northeast Ohio area.

Gargano appeared at the softball game with his wife Candice Dawson, who performs under her stage name Candice LaRae.

The female WWE star also made her stance known.

“As a southern Californian who married a Clevelander, I would like a dome,” Dawson said.

