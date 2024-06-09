Myles Garrett Leads NFL In 1 Interesting Category

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett’s dominant 2023 NFL season has been well-chronicled as he was named the Defensive Player of the Year last season.

Yet Garrett has been dominant throughout the past four seasons, a fact made evident by a new statistic revealed this week.

Analyst Theo Ash posted on Twitter that Garrett owns the most fourth-quarter quarterback pressures of any defender dating back to the 2020 NFL season.

Total 4th Quarter Pressure Since 2020 1. Myles Garrett (314)

2. Maxx Crosby (309)

3. Trey Hendrickson (297)

4. Aaron Donald (278)

5. Nick Bosa (270)

6. Micah Parsons (260)

7. Josh Allen (255)

8. Haason Reddick (250)

9. TJ Watt (244)

10. Chris Jones (238) https://t.co/KvqENrYAnc — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) June 5, 2024

Last season, Garrett had 30 hits on the quarterback and 14.5 sacks, showing his ability to beat his blockers en route to the signal caller.

The 2023 season marked the third consecutive year Garrett had topped 25 hits on the quarterback and his sixth straight year of finishing with double-figure sack totals.

Garrett ranks above numerous players who have earned large contracts recently, including Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.

In May, Crosby received a $6 million raise in 2024 on a reworked deal that did not add to his original four-year, $95 million contract.

The Browns selected Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, and the 6-foot-4 edge rusher signed a five-year, $125-million contract that will carry him through the 2026 season.

When Garrett signed his contract in 2020, he was the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Now, Garrett’s contract is not among the top 20 highest non-quarterback contracts in the league, falling well short of that mark with multiple signings exceeding $25 million per year this offseason.

With the hiring of Jacques Cesaire, the Browns are bringing in their fifth defensive line coach to work with Garrett during his tenure.

NEXT:

Devin Bush Gives Clear Answer About His Football Future