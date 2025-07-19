Johnny Manziel Might Unknowingly Contribute To New Browns Stadium

Johnny Manziel’s NFL career with the Cleveland Browns ended in disappointment, but the former quarterback might still contribute to the franchise in the most unexpected way possible.

The Browns are moving forward with their ambitious $2.4 billion stadium project, and Manziel could unknowingly help fund it through a peculiar twist of financial fate.

Despite his well-documented frustrations with Cleveland, Manziel reportedly has unclaimed funds sitting in Ohio’s treasury.

The irony writes itself: Johnny Football potentially helping finance the next generation of Browns football from afar.

“Looks like Johnny Manziel has unclaimed funds from the NFLPA that will be going to the Browns new stadium,” Big Play podcast’s Chris McNeil shared.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently approved a budget allocating $600 million toward the Browns’ new stadium construction.

The funding source creates an unusual situation as it draws entirely from the state’s massive pool of unclaimed funds.

These forgotten assets range from abandoned bank accounts and utility deposits to uncashed checks and stock certificates.

The state currently holds $4.8 billion in unclaimed property. Beginning January 1, 2026, any funds left untouched for more than 10 years become eligible for stadium redirection.

Manziel has two entries listed in Ohio’s database: one from NFL Players Inc. valued over $100, and another from ADT Security estimated between $50 and $100.

The Browns selected Manziel 22nd overall in the 2014 NFL Draft, but his tenure lasted just two turbulent seasons.

Since his final game in Cleveland occurred in 2015, both unclaimed amounts will likely reach the 10-year threshold by the implementation date, making them available for stadium funding.

