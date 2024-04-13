Johnny Manziel Returns To Cleveland To Show Support

Although Johnny Manziel hasn’t been a Cleveland Brown for some time, and most fans weren’t sad to see him leave, he’s recently become somewhat of a local favorite.

He was spotted last night taking in the action as the Cleveland Cavaliers took on the Indiana Pacers in a game with playoff implications.

Manziel was seated courtside and had his picture taken while he was holding a bejeweled Cavaliers basketball (via Cleveland Cavaliers on Twitter.)

Manziel has done several interviews and events recently in the Cleveland area, talking about his time with the team and some of the mistakes he made in his collegiate and post-collegiate years.

Thankfully, Manziel seems to have his life together more than ever, and is considering a return to professional football in the emerging Arena Football League.

The Cavaliers ended up winning the game against the Pacers, clinching the number 4 seed in the upcoming NBA playoffs in the process.

They’re set to take on either the Pacers or the Orlando Magic, depending on what happens in the final days of the regular season.

Manziel is being actively wooed by Arena Football League commissioner, Lee Hutton III.

The AFL is attempting to make a comeback after being discontinued for several years, and Hutton III understands that the key to success is in getting big names like Manziel to sign on.

However, while Manziel hasn’t outright said he won’t play, he has yet to officially announce that he’s joining.

While it’s been several years since Manziel played professional football in any capacity, he’s only 31 and is certainly young enough to get back into playing shape, should he choose to go that route.

