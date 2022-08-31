Johnny Stanton Says His Farewell To The Browns

Fullback Johnny Stanton was one of the casualties of roster cutdown day for the Cleveland Browns.

Unfortunately, he will not be a part of the team’s 53-man active roster.

If the Browns don’t bring him back via any contract, Stanton will end his two-year stay with the Browns.

Despite the relatively short stint, the former Nebraska, Saddleback, and UNLV standout felt the need to express his appreciation.

Love you Cleveland, but it seems that it’s my time to move on. I hope I have been half as good to this city as it has been to me.

See you in the next spot 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/PmLIjb34EG — Johnny Stanton (@johnnystantoniv) August 30, 2022

The Browns might not carry a fullback to the 2022 NFL season with Stanton gone.

Stanton’s NFL career is like a roller-coaster ride.

He went undrafted in 2018 but was signed by the Minnesota Vikings and stayed there for two seasons.

He signed with the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats in December 2019 but was waived a month later.

Stanton’s Stint With Cleveland

Six days after his release from the Wildcats, the Browns signed him to a reserve/futures contract.

Initially, he was waived at the end of training camp.

However, he was signed to the Browns’ practice squad the following day and was elevated to the active roster on November 2020.

Pretty much the same process happened to him last year when he was signed to a reserve/futures contract in January 2021.

He was waived in August and signed to the practice squad in September.

Eventually, he returned to the Browns’ active roster and scored the only touchdown of his career (so far) against the Denver Broncos.

Stanton was once again released by the team in early November and was signed to the practice squad.

As of the 2021 season, he has three rushing attempts for five yards, as well as two receptions for seven yards and a touchdown.