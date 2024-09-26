Browns Nation

Thursday, September 26, 2024
Jordan Hicks Earns Unique Distinction In Week 3 PFF Grades

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Devin Singletary #26 of the New York Giants is tackled by Jordan Hicks #58 of the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

During the offseason, the Cleveland Browns had two linebackers leave for new NFL homes, creating a void the organization had to address.

One offseason acquisition has hit the ground running during the 2024 NFL season.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks has been one of the strongest defenders on the field for the Browns this season despite turning 32 during the offseason.

In three games this season, Hicks has recorded 18 tackles, two pass deflections, and one sack while earning three quarterback hits along the way.

His play against the New York Giants was one of the team’s bright spots in an otherwise forgettable 21-15 loss, earning him recognition by PFF.

The X account PFF Cle Browns shared that Hicks was one of the highest-graded linebackers for Week 3 with an 83.5 PFF grade, and the only linebacker to earn a 74-plus grade in both run and pass coverage.

The PFF linebacker grade was the third highest for Week 3, the X post noted.

Hicks finished the game with a season-best eight tackles and a quarterback hit for the Browns.

The 6-foot-1 linebacker caused a brief scare during that game as he left to seek medical treatment toward the end of the contest, an injury that was revealed by this week’s injury report to be to his ribs and elbow.

Hicks did not practice in Wednesday’s session, but the linebacker returned today to show that injury should not prevent him from playing against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Browns already had one of the game’s best linebackers in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and JOK and Hicks make a formidable duo facing Cleveland’s opponents.

NEXT:  Browns Insider Has Strong Belief About Myles Garrett's Status For Sunday
Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation