Browns Insider Has Strong Belief About Myles Garrett’s Status For Sunday

When it rains, it pours for the Cleveland Browns.

Injuries have hit this team to start the season.

A banged-up offensive line has had trouble containing opposing pass-rushers and giving Deshaun Watson time to operate.

To make things worse, it seems like Myles Garrett is also pretty banged up.

Even so, that doesn’t mean the Browns have any plans to sit him.

According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, the team will try to keep him on the field until the bye week (via ESPN Cleveland).

.@TonyGrossi doesn't think the Browns are going to sit Myles Garrett on Sunday because of his injuries… Do you think they should? pic.twitter.com/DjtxIbAZ1Z — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) September 26, 2024

And while there are still five games left for that, Grossi argued that the Browns will only handle his reps carefully.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year is dealing with injuries in his Achilles, thigh, and both feet, and he’s likely to require surgery in the offseason.

Even so, he claimed that there would be no excuses and that he was determined to continue playing through these ailments.

Despite all this, he’s still logged two sacks and five QB hits in three games played, and that’s in spite of dealing with double-teams and uncalled holds on every single snap.

Garrett has logged double-digits in sacks in six consecutive seasons, and he’s eager to stay on the field regardless of how much pain he’s dealing with.

The Browns are 1-2 and about to face a tough task when they meet the Las Vegas Raiders’ stout defensive line.

That’s why the defense needs to do its part in what’s expected to be another low-scoring affair, and Garrett will play a crucial role.

