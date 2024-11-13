Jordan Hicks Reveals Recent Struggles He’s Dealt With

When you play in the NFL for a decade, you’re bound to get some knicks, cuts and bruises along the way.

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks is no exception.

In his first year with the club after nine seasons with three teams, the West Chester, Ohio native has been absent in four of the Brown’s past five games.

Hicks’s ailments include triceps, elbow and rib injuries.

He also revealed on Wednesday that he spent two days in the hospital after a contest against the New York Giants in Week 3, the same game where he broke a rib.

“I had an infection in my elbow, actually checked into the hospital after the Giants game for two days,” said Hicks, per Daryl Ruiter on X.

Hicks tried to gut out the pain a week later against the Las Vegas Raiders but left after just five plays due to a strained triceps muscle.

Having to leave his teammates so soon was demoralizing for the linebacker.

“Ended up playing the Raiders game and same elbow, same triceps, tore it — strained it I guess. So yeah, it was a frustrating couple of weeks going through that,” said Hicks.

Due to his injuries, Hicks missed Weeks 5 and 6 before returning in Week 7 versus Cincinnati.

Trying to play essentially with one arm, he lasted 33 plays before having to shut it down again.

“I wasn’t healthy. So at the end of the day, it’s like you want to be out there, you want to play this game at a high level, at the highest level possible, but when you’re dealing with something that you use on every single play, it’s tough,” said Hicks.

Hicks has missed the last two games but hopes to return against New Orleans this Sunday.

