Jordan Hicks Says 1 Browns Teammate Is ‘A Freak’

The Browns signed veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks during the 2024 offseason, a move Cleveland believed would keep the team’s interior defense strong this year despite losing two starting-caliber linebackers during the free agency period.

Hicks hasn’t lived up to that hype just yet as the veteran has missed multiple games thus far, falling short of his expectations with only six games remaining this season.

Still, the veteran linebacker has been inspired by the level of talent surrounding him on the Cleveland roster.

In particular, the 32-year-old veteran has been blown away by defensive end Myles Garrett, a player Hicks had special praise for during his press conference this week.

“I’ve been impressed with him since the day I got in here,” Hicks said, adding, “Obviously, he’s got every attribute you want in a player, but then mix that with the mindset he has and his work ethic. He’s a freak. It’s special to be around somebody like that day in and day out.”

Hicks has seen Garrett be dominant in multiple games this year as the defensive end has racked up six sacks in the past three games.

Against Pittsburgh, Garrett recorded three first-half sacks as he led a defensive effort that kept the Steelers to six points through three quarters.

Hicks has not been as dominant of a force this season for Cleveland.

Coming into the year, the linebacker had recorded five consecutive seasons with 100-plus tackles as he played in nearly every game for his team during that stretch.

