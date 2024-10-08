Josh Cribbs Believes Browns Should Make 1 Move With Coaching Staff

Football is a physical sport and injuries happen all the time, and the Cleveland Browns are no stranger to that.

They were pretty banged up last season, yet they continued to find ways to get the job done.

Notably, that hasn’t been the case at all this season.

That’s why, as much as the offensive line isn’t to blame for being hurt, something’s gotta give.

With that in mind, former Browns star Josh Cribbs claimed that Kevin Stefanski might need to move on from Andy Dickerson.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the former special teams player stated that some of the offensive line issues we’re seeing are coaching-related.

"Maybe it's time for coach Stefanski to move on from the lineman coach when you have this many problems you didn't have last season with the same injuries." –@JoshCribbs16 Do the Browns need to make some coaching changes? #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/2Cp52v0MYL — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) October 8, 2024

He pointed out that the team went through the same thing last season, yet Bill Callahan often found ways to patch things up and make sure things worked out.

Some speculate that the lack of protection Deshaun Watson is getting is because his teammates don’t like him or want him out of there.

That speculation could be plausible if the starters were out there, but we’re talking about backups who are trying to make a living and a name for themselves in the pros.

Losing Callahan was a massive blow and one that everybody knew would make a big impact on this team.

Clearly, Dickerson hasn’t been up to the task of filling his shoes.

And while there are a lot of issues with this team, perhaps Cribbs is right about Dickerson being one of the first fall guys.

