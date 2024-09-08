Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, September 8, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson At ‘Lowest Point In His Career’

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson At ‘Lowest Point In His Career’

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

With the Cleveland Browns finally starting their 2024 regular season today against the Dallas Cowboys, all eyes will be on quarterback Deshaun Watson as he attempts to prove his doubters are wrong.

According to analyst Matt Fontana, it’s a mental challenge unlike anything he’s faced in his amateur or professional career.

Fontana believes that Watson – who won a national championship at Clemson – is entering a new phase of his career as he’s attempting to climb the mountain yet again.

The “Matt Fontana Show” podcast shared on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – a video of the titular host discussing what he believes is the “biggest uphill battle in his career.”

“This has got to be the lowest point of Watson’s career, and I’m going to need him to step up, brush himself off, strap up, and get out there,” Fontana said.

Fontana said he believes that this moment in Watson’s career is even lower than when he was suspended by the league during the 2021 season and the majority of the 2022 campaign.

The analyst explained that as he progressed through the prep and college ranks, Watson faced little adversity.

That initial climb includes his time in Houston as he earned three Pro Bowl appearances with his elite level of play, Fontana surmised.

What makes this period more difficult is that Watson was playing well when he suffered his shoulder injury last season, and his detractors believe the progress he made last year is not sustainable for Cleveland in 2024.

NEXT:  Josh Cribbs Believes 1 Player Has Something To Prove This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Jim Donovan

Browns' Legendary Voice Jim Donovan Thanked With New Sign

5 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Sportscaster Andrew Siciliano attends the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Andrew Siciliano Has Simple Message Ahead Of Today's Game

6 hours ago

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 30: Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is seen on the sideline during preseason game action between the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions on August 30, 2018 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Gregg Williams Reveals His Prediction For Browns, Cowboys Game

6 hours ago

Former Cleveland Brown Hanford Dixon makes their pick during round 2 of the 2015. The NFL Draft is being held at the Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL

Browns Legend Jokes That He's Ready To Make Plays Against Cowboys

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Bubba Ventrone Believes Kickoff Excitement Will Build In Week 1

7 hours ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Jordan Akins #84 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Browns Have Only 2 TEs Active Against Cowboys

7 hours ago

Dallas Cowboys offense and Cleveland Browns defense facing on the line during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Browns leads the 1st half against Cowboys, 13-0.

Josh Cribbs Believes Cowboys Have More Pressure Than Browns

7 hours ago

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Believes 1 Player Has Something To Prove This Season

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Drop Hype Video Ahead Of First Game

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Sign WR Ahead Of Sunday's Game

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Makes Clear His Thoughts About His Potential

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Shares Simple Message About Playing Cowboys

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 27: Alex Wright #94 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates breaking up a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Alex Wright's 2024 Season

1 day ago

A #16 decal on the back of the Kansas City Chiefs helmet pays tribute to Hall of Fame quarterback Len Dawson, who died this week at the age of 87. The Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs in the third preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Insider Reveals Browns Work Out Former Two-Time Super Bowl Champion

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns walks towards the sidelines during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Announces Tragic News Ahead Of Sunday's Season Opener

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Joel Bitonio Sends Clear Message About OL Situation

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Bubba Ventrone Reveals Elijah Moore's Special Teams Role

2 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Believes Cowboys' OL Rookies Will See 'Tough Matchups'

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Ken Dorsey Reveals Where He Will Be During Games

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown on a 33 yard pass during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Shares His Thoughts About Playing Former Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Insider Reveals Jedrick Wills' Likely Status For Season Opener

2 days ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Insider Reveals Browns Worked Out 9 Players Thursday

2 days ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Make Surprising Move Ahead Of Season Opener

3 days ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Grant Delpit Believes Browns Will 'Uphold That Standard' Set By 2023 Defense

3 days ago

Browns Nation