Mel Kiper Jr. Calls Out Browns Over Costly Decision

The Cleveland Browns are among the unluckiest teams in the NFL as it relates to the quarterback position.

They’ve tried numerous times to go after quarterbacks in the draft or free agency, hoping to find someone who can become the franchise star.

Even when players have been highly touted or taken as high as No. 1 overall in the draft, things haven’t worked out according to plan in more than 20 years.

Some players have had success after leaving the Browns, including Baker Mayfield, who has been fantastic for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, making fans wonder if it was a coaching problem or if there’s something wrong with the organization.

Mel Kiper Jr. seems to believe it’s the latter, as he talked about in a recent segment on ESPN.

“When you hit on a quarterback, and you know, in that building, that on that field you’ve got the right guy — who’s a leader and the players rally around — and you let him go and cut him loose, shame on you,” Kiper said.

Kiper believes that Mayfield is the one that got away, in a sense.

Not only is Mayfield playing well with the Buccaneers, but Kiper indicated that he wasn’t playing that poorly for the Browns, and is still confused that they moved on from him.

Mayfield, of course, was the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 and was said to be the savior of the franchise, but the team moved on from him after four seasons.

The team hasn’t found a solid starter for more than one season since then, and they’ve tried out several QBs in the past few seasons, but none have performed as well as Mayfield did when he was there.

Hindsight is 20/20, of course, but fans are now wondering what the team would look like if Mayfield were still there.

