Josh Cribbs Calls For Fans To Give Deshaun Watson A Chance

The Cleveland Browns have a big problem on their hands.

Deshaun Watson was supposed to be the answer to their prayers, but that hasn’t been the case thus far.

If anything, he’s given the fans and the organization nothing but headaches thus far.

Now, he’s facing yet another sexual misconduct accusation, and it’s not like his play on the field has done much to help his case.

However, even after 13 games with the organization, Josh Cribbs believes he still needs more time.

Talking on his podcast, the former Browns player claimed that it was still too soon to ask for his head (via X).

"People calling for Watson's head, I think, man, hey, it's too soon do we agree with that? Too soon, we need more football." –@JoshCribbs16 Does a spectacular Deshaun Watson performance against the Jags change your opinion of him? Presented by @drinkgaragebeer pic.twitter.com/YqqSXUMB64 — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) September 14, 2024

Granted, Watson has been on and off the field, so he hasn’t been able to get into a rhythm and get back to his former level.

Even so, it’s not like the fans haven’t given him multiple opportunities to showcase his skills.

We’re talking about a guy who’s averaged 183 passing yards through 13 contests with the organization.

Other than that big comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens last season, Watson has left plenty to be desired when he’s been on the field.

The talent has never been doubted, but it’s been more than three years since we last saw him at his best, and some believe that’s just not going to happen again any time soon.

All things considered, the fans have every right to be frustrated with Watson and the situation.

And with all the things that have transpired about his accusations, some find it very difficult to root for him right now.

